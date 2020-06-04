UrduPoint.com
Flour Prices Go Up In Peshawar

Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:27 PM

The miseries of the people doubled with the increase of flour prices during the current situation of Coronavirus.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Wheat flour prices increased by Rs. 200 on 20 kilogram in Peshawar here on Thursday.

A 20 kg bag of super fine flour started selling at Rs 1150 instead of Rs 950. A 20 kg bag of mixed flour went up from Rs 920 to Rs 1050.

All Pakistan Flour Mills Association KP Chapter Chairman said the supply of flour and wheat from Punjab increased.

In Lahore, the price of 40 kilogram wheat flour increased by 230 rupee last week.

A sack of 20 kilogram wheat flour was being sold at Rs. 900 whereas the previous value for the same amount of flour was Rs. 785.

Flour mills owners also said that wheat flour could not be sold on previously set prices due to the current price of wheat which has seen an increase.

The price of wheat flour was not increased in the previous month due to the holy month of Ramazan they added.

