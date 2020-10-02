Flour prices may go up due to shortage of wheat: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

The quality flour in Lahore city—the capital of major wheat producing province Punjab—has touched Rs 70 per Kilogram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Flour prices are likely to go up due to the shortage in wheat stocks in the country, the latest say.

Punjab—the major wheat producer province in the country, is also falling short of the flour while while the prices of one kilogram flour has touched Rs 70 per kilogram.

“Quality flour in the city is rare and its being solid against Rs 70 per kg,” said Munir Ahmad, a resident of Bilal Gung.

“It’s clearly means that 40 Kg quality flour is available against Rs 28,00—a huge price we can’t afford,” he further said.

The government announced tender to import wheat but still could not do anything practically except that, Dunya tv reported. The TV in its reports said that the shortage of flour is also possible due to the shortage of wheat stocks and the prices might go up in the country.

The latest reports said that ECC approved 1,80,000 metric tons wheat from Russia and it would be imported to meet the challenge of this shortage--the country at this moment was facing.

“This government is just killing us by keeping us starve,” said Amna Hasan, adding that they [PTI] had no planning to provide any relief to the poor public.

“Flour is the most basic item in the kitchen which we are losing now,” she stated while criticizing the government over increasing prices of vegetables.

“I eat one time meal against Rs 100,” said Waleed Ahmad.

“I don’t eat meat or chicken; just daal roti,” he explained, pointing out that the daily expenses increased due to inflation.

Majority of the public have lost purchasing power due to the rising inflation in the country. The electricity bills, gas and water charges every month have also touched the sky and have burdened the poor public.