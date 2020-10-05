UrduPoint.com
Flour To Be Available On Fixed Price: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that availability of flour should be ensured on fixed price at shops instead of trucking points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that availability of flour should be ensured on fixed price at shops instead of trucking points.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of task force for price control here at Chief Minister' Office on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the prices of essential items, Punjab Qeemat App and the performance of price control magistrates.

Secretary Industries Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal briefed the meeting regarding the performance of price control magistrates and monitoring process.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to complete the registration process of 'atta chakees' at the earliest, district administrations fixed the prices of pulses with the consultation of retailers and apprised the industry department regarding fixation of prices.

The minister also directed special branch to verify the prices in field instead of sitting in offices.

He directed to keep an eye on the prices of vegetables and agriculture department should play its proactive role for the availability of vegetables.

Secretary food, DIG Operations, CCPO Lahore, Chairman PITB and concerned officers attended the meeting while commissioners,deputy commissioners and police officers participated in the meetingthrough video link.

