Flow Of Russian Gas To Europe Via Poland Resumes After Short Halt - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline on Wednesday resumed pumping Russian gas to Europe after stopping for more than 24 hours, according to data from German pipeline operator Gascade.

The transit to Germany was halted on Tuesday morning, with the gas being pumped in reverse back to Poland for the rest of the day.

From 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time [10:00 to 11:00 GMT] on Wednesday, Gascade's Mallnow compressor station received a total of 9.5 million kilowatt-hours worth of gas.

The transit contract between Moscow and Warsaw expired on May 17. Since then, all transits have been arranged through daily auctions.

