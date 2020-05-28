UrduPoint.com
Flow Of Russian Gas To Germany Through Poland Suspended Again - Operators

Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:50 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Capacities of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline have not been booked for Thursday, and the flow of Russian gas to Germany is suspended again, according to German and Polish gas transport operators.

According to the Gascade operator, receiving the transit gas on the German territory, gas intake at the border is suspended since 6.00 a.m.

local time (04:00 GMT). Prior to that, the compressor station was receiving 11.5 million kilowatt-hours worth of gas.

According to Poland's GSA Platform operator, no capacities have been booked for Thursday, with 38.3 million kilowatt-hours still available.

The transit contract between Moscow and Warsaw expired on May 17. Since then, all transits have been arranged through daily auctions.

