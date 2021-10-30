Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe Depend on Consumer Needs - Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas in Europe depend on consumer needs, but Gazprom fully complies with Europe's requests, the Russian energy company told Sputnik.

On Saturday morning, Yamal-Europe pipeline went from 400,000 cubic meters per hour to zero and then switched to a reverse mode, with gas pumped eastward, the data of German gas transport company Gascade showed.

On Friday, the gas-pumping speed went up to almost 1 million cubic meters per hour.

"Requests from Europe are fulfilled completely. Fluctuations in demand depend on de facto needs of consumers," Gazprom's press service said.

The 2,600-mile Yamal-Europe pipeline goes across Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. It can pump up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.