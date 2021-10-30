UrduPoint.com

Fluctuations In Demand For Russian Gas In Europe Depend On Consumer Needs - Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:47 PM

Fluctuations in Demand for Russian Gas in Europe Depend on Consumer Needs - Gazprom

Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas in Europe depend on consumer needs, but Gazprom fully complies with Europe's requests, the Russian energy company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas in Europe depend on consumer needs, but Gazprom fully complies with Europe's requests, the Russian energy company told Sputnik.

On Saturday morning, Yamal-Europe pipeline went from 400,000 cubic meters per hour to zero and then switched to a reverse mode, with gas pumped eastward, the data of German gas transport company Gascade showed.

On Friday, the gas-pumping speed went up to almost 1 million cubic meters per hour.

"Requests from Europe are fulfilled completely. Fluctuations in demand depend on de facto needs of consumers," Gazprom's press service said.

The 2,600-mile Yamal-Europe pipeline goes across Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. It can pump up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Company Germany Belarus Poland Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 EU3, US Say Sanctions to Be Lifted Off Tehran If I ..

EU3, US Say Sanctions to Be Lifted Off Tehran If Iran Returns to JCPOA Complianc ..

2 minutes ago
 England opt to bat in T20 showdown with Australia

England opt to bat in T20 showdown with Australia

2 minutes ago
 'Unexcited' WTA players bow to Australian Covid ru ..

'Unexcited' WTA players bow to Australian Covid rules

3 minutes ago
 Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup ..

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.