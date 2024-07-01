Fly Dubai starts operations for Lahore, Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Fly Dubai has commenced operations for Lahore and Islamabad. The inaugural flight from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359, arrived at 4:29 AM, where CAA representatives and other officials welcomed the distinguished passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Fly Dubai has commenced operations for Lahore and Islamabad. The inaugural flight from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359, arrived at 4:29 AM, where CAA representatives and other officials welcomed the distinguished passengers.

A cake cutting ceremony and gift presentation took place to mark the occasion, and the inaugural flight was treated to a water cannon salute.

Additionally, Fly Dubai's inaugural flight to Islamabad, FZ 353, arrived at 1:13 PM, where it was also greeted with a water cannon salute by the PCAA's Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.

The airport administration organized a simple celebration, with various officials and representatives in attendance. Fly Dubai will operate one flight daily to Islamabad, with flight FZ 354 departing for Dubai at 02:20 PM with 162 passengers on board.