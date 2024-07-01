Open Menu

Fly Dubai Starts Operations For Lahore, Islamabad

Published July 01, 2024

Fly Dubai has commenced operations for Lahore and Islamabad. The inaugural flight from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359, arrived at 4:29 AM, where CAA representatives and other officials welcomed the distinguished passengers

A cake cutting ceremony and gift presentation took place to mark the occasion, and the inaugural flight was treated to a water cannon salute.

Additionally, Fly Dubai's inaugural flight to Islamabad, FZ 353, arrived at 1:13 PM, where it was also greeted with a water cannon salute by the PCAA's Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.

The airport administration organized a simple celebration, with various officials and representatives in attendance. Fly Dubai will operate one flight daily to Islamabad, with flight FZ 354 departing for Dubai at 02:20 PM with 162 passengers on board.

