Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy fun-filled holiday this winter

Enjoy exploring the vibrant city and its many attractive offerings this winter break

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a fun-filled holiday this winter break. Solo travellers and families alike will be awed by the city’s many attractive offerings including shopping festivals, traditional souks, stunning beach resorts, fine dining, adventure waterparks and much more. With year-round sunshine and eclectic landmarks – the city is an ideal holiday or stopover destination with something for everyone.

See more for less with My Emirates Pass

Visitors can take advantage and see more for less with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE. Travellers flying to and through Dubai between 1 January until 31 March 2020* can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30% off on retail outlets and up to 50% off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.* Fly Emirates and spend less on luxurious spa treatments, indulge in five-star culinary experiences,and embark on an adventurous outdoor activity. Families can also take advantage and enjoy thrilling waterparks across the city.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2020

Splurge on world-class shopping across the city’s many impressive malls including The Dubai Mall – one of the world’s largest shopping complexes. Visitors travelling to Dubai from 26 December 2019 until 1 February 2020 can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020.*The highly anticipated five week festival offers customers extraordinary discounts and rewards in various shopping outlets including unbeatable deals on fashion, jewellery, electronic items and much more.

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “Dubai is a fantastic city with an ever growing list of attractions and experiences our customers can enjoy year-round.

The city is one of the world’s most preferred destinations for world-class shopping, sightseeing and fine dining. Passengers flying to and through Dubai can avail unbeatable offers through My Emirates Pass and the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. We look forward to continue working closely with our partners and to ensure we always provide our customers the best Dubai has to offer.”

Fly Emirates, Fly Better

Fly better on Emirates to Dubai and enjoy over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system. Passengers across all classes will enjoy regionally inspired meals, complimentary beverages and up to 20 MB of free Wi-Fi. With the airline’s generous baggage allowance – there’s no need to pack light. Economy Class passengers can enjoy up to 35 kgs, while Business Class passengers can enjoy up to 40 kgs and First Class passengers can enjoy up to 50 kgs.

Emirates customers who go on a shopping extravaganza during their visit to Dubaican also enjoy additional baggage allowance on their return journey. The offer is valid on return Economy Class ticketspurchased to Dubai between 15 October 2019 and 1 February 2020.* Customers travelling back from Dubai to Emirates destinations within North America, Central America, South America or Africa can enjoy one extra piece of baggage.* For those travelling to other destinations within the Emirates network can also take advantage of an additional 10kgs of excess baggage. The offer is applicable for travel between December 26, 2019 and February 5, 2020.*