Open Menu

Fly Jinnah Announces Increased Frequency Between Lahore, Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024, said a press release.

Flight Schedule between Lahore and Sharjah, effective April 8, 2024:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency

9P 500 Lahore 12:25 Sharjah 15:00 Airbus A320 Daily

9P 501 Sharjah 15:40 Lahore 19:30 Airbus A320 Daily

9P 502 Lahore 21:00 Sharjah 23:15 Airbus A320 Daily

9P 503 Sharjah 23:55 Lahore 03:55 Airbus A320 Daily

This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented, “This increase in frequency comes in response to the existing demand in the market for our value-driven product and reflects our commitment to always providing our customers with exceptional travel experiences.

The additional flights between Lahore and Sharjah offers further convenience to our customers while strengthening trade and tourism ties between both cities”.

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in its commitment in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call center (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta UAE Sharjah United Arab Emirates April Market From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

2 minutes ago
 How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and ..

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities

6 minutes ago
 US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides af ..

US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record

5 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

5 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in wester ..

Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in western, non-western parts of world

5 minutes ago
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

56 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

8 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

1 hour ago
 Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF ..

Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business