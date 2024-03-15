Fly Jinnah Announces Increased Frequency Between Lahore, Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024, said a press release.
Flight Schedule between Lahore and Sharjah, effective April 8, 2024:
Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency
9P 500 Lahore 12:25 Sharjah 15:00 Airbus A320 Daily
9P 501 Sharjah 15:40 Lahore 19:30 Airbus A320 Daily
9P 502 Lahore 21:00 Sharjah 23:15 Airbus A320 Daily
9P 503 Sharjah 23:55 Lahore 03:55 Airbus A320 Daily
This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.
Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented, “This increase in frequency comes in response to the existing demand in the market for our value-driven product and reflects our commitment to always providing our customers with exceptional travel experiences.
The additional flights between Lahore and Sharjah offers further convenience to our customers while strengthening trade and tourism ties between both cities”.
Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in its commitment in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE.
In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.
Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call center (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.
