Open Menu

Flydubai Airline Cancels Flights To Iran: Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM

flydubai airline cancels flights to Iran: statement

Dubai's flydubai airline cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, a statement said

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Dubai's flydubai airline cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, a statement said.

"In line with the issued NOTAM (notice to air missions), our flights to Iran today have been cancelled," said the statement sent to AFP.

One flight which had already departed for Tehran returned to Dubai after the Iranian capital's airport was closed, it added.

Flights were suspended across swathes of Iran as Iranian state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan.

Flight-tracking software showed commercial flights avoiding western Iran, including Isfahan, and skirting Tehran to the north and east.

There was no immediate comment from Dubai's state-owned Emirates airline, flydubai's sister carrier, which was operating several of the planes.

Emirates and flydubai have experienced serious disruption this week after record rainfall caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest air hubs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iran Dubai Alert Isfahan Tehran Media From Airport

Recent Stories

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

30 seconds ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

20 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

21 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ord ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..

23 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multi ..

Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..

24 seconds ago
 Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s P ..

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

16 minutes ago
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to pro ..

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative

16 minutes ago
 Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaija ..

Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku

7 minutes ago
 Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar

Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

2 hours ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business