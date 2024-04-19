Flydubai Airline Cancels Flights To Iran: Statement
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Dubai's flydubai airline cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, a statement said
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Dubai's flydubai airline cancelled flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, a statement said.
"In line with the issued NOTAM (notice to air missions), our flights to Iran today have been cancelled," said the statement sent to AFP.
One flight which had already departed for Tehran returned to Dubai after the Iranian capital's airport was closed, it added.
Flights were suspended across swathes of Iran as Iranian state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan.
Flight-tracking software showed commercial flights avoiding western Iran, including Isfahan, and skirting Tehran to the north and east.
There was no immediate comment from Dubai's state-owned Emirates airline, flydubai's sister carrier, which was operating several of the planes.
Emirates and flydubai have experienced serious disruption this week after record rainfall caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest air hubs.
Recent Stories
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
More Stories From Business
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku7 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points40 minutes ago
-
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury7 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent3 hours ago
-
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Philippines posts 1.2 bln USD surplus in March4 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Nissan cuts sales, profit forecasts4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister commends WB’s blueprint to propel Pakistan to High Middle-Income status4 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister commends WB’s blueprint to propel Pakistan to High Middle-Income status3 minutes ago