Open Menu

FlyDubai Launches Flights To Two Destinations In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM

FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan

FlyDubai on Monday announced the launch of flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting from 1st July 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) FlyDubai on Monday announced the launch of flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting from 1st July 2024.

Flights to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai.

Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network.”

flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi.

In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

As Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad is well-known for its delightful combination of modernity and natural beauty and features plenty of museums and beautiful parks that visitors can explore.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “flydubai’s new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore will offer our customers from the UAE and Pakistan with more convenient and reliable options for travel. As our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we are confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience with our onboard product.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Africa Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Quetta UAE Dubai Sialkot July Market From Airport

Recent Stories

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial esta ..

Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues

10 seconds ago
 Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocall ..

Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat m ..

11 seconds ago
 Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, ..

Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM

12 seconds ago
 Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate mem ..

Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate members of SABS

13 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to e ..

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to eradicate polio, strengthen hea ..

3 minutes ago
 Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism to ..

Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism towards life of isolation, depre ..

4 minutes ago
Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA boa ..

Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA board

4 minutes ago
 FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertiliz ..

FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of t ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani mangoes arrive in China, delighting e-co ..

Pakistani mangoes arrive in China, delighting e-commerce shoppers with sweet fla ..

4 minutes ago
 PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations C ..

PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations Centre

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket ..

Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest

28 minutes ago
 Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterat ..

Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterated milk

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business