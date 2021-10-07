UrduPoint.com

FM Calls For Revisiting Int'l Policy Frameworks For Trade, Investment & Technology

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has drawn attention to the COVID- induced and exacerbated economic, social and public health impacts which has resulted in unprecedented losses in domestic revenues, jobs, quantum of international trade, FDI and tourism revenues.

ISLAMABADE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for revisiting the international policy frameworks governing trade, investment, finance, taxation and technology.

He expressed these views while virtually taking part in the General Debate of the 15th Quadrennial United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

He said these developments have reduced fiscal space and liquidity for developing countries and are driving inequality within and among countries.

The Foreign Minister echoed the call made by the Prime Minister for transformative global actions that are responsive to the enormity of the triple challenges of pandemic, economic contraction and climate emergency.

He highlighted the Prime Minister's initiatives for global debt relief, recovery and return of stolen assets, climate finance, as well as calls for vaccine equity and a fair international taxation regime.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed Pakistan's support to UNCTAD for its valuable international economic policy research, assessment and options for developing countries to guard against the negative effects and benefit from the global interplay of development, trade, investment, finance and technology issues.

The 15th Quadrennial Conference of UNCTAD is being convened concurrently in Barbados and Geneva from Monday to Thursday.

