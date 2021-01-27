UrduPoint.com
FM Greets UK Support For Economic Development Of Pakistan

Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Wednesday greeted the support extended by the government and people of the United Kingdom for the economic development of Pakistan.

The Minister extended a warm welcome to the High Commissioner and commended the assistance of Unite kingdom in different sector of economy to the government of Pakistan and hoped that economic relations would further strengthen between the two countries, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, at the Finance Division.

While British High Commissioner was accompanied by the head of Development Annabel Gerry on the occasion.

Minister for Finance briefed the High Commissioner that Government of Pakistan is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth and would like to further deepen trade and economic linkages between the two countries.

Minister for Finance further apprised about the socio-economic measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to lessen the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized segments of the society and thanked the High Commissioner for the assistance and support extended to Pakistan in fighting the disease.

The Minister expressed condolences to the High Commissioner over loss of precious lives due to COVID-19 pandemic and wished speedy recovery and normalcy with reference to latest surge in coronavirus infections by the new variant in the UK. Opportunities for green financing were also discussed during the meeting to promote collective efforts against the challenges posed by the climate change.

The high Commissioner offered all possible help in strengthening efforts of the government of Pakistan for development of green industry to alleviate negative environmental impact.

