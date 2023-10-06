FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar says these reforms will play a valuable role to revitalize the national economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Friday reaffirmed commitment to successfully completing the IMF Programme for sound economic governance.

She was talking to the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad.

Highlighting the importance of economic reforms taken by government, she said these reforms will play a valuable role to revitalize the national economy.

The Minister expressed gratitude for China's invaluable support and assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

On his part, the Ambassador assured continuation of Chinese support to Pakistan and praised the efforts of government towards the revival of economy.

Matters pertaining to the progress of CPEC projects and its strategic significance were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and China in order to enhance economic prosperity and fostering development.