FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the international investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He was talking to Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister emphasized on further strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sweden. He said it is good that Swedish companies are taking advantage of investment in Pakistan. He said he will be happy if other countries of the world come to invest in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the confidence that Pakistan and Sweden will continue cooperating on regional and international issues.

Henrik Persson apprised the foreign minister about Pakistani students studying in higher education institutions of Sweden.

Views were also exchanged on climate change challenges confronting the world.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined the need to fully utilize existing potential between Pakistan and Iran in energy, air links, and connectivity.

He was talking to Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the hope that opening of new border crossing-points and establishment of border markets would improve livelihood and facilitate movement of people and goods.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support on the Kashmir cause, particularly by the Supreme Leader.

He also highlighted fraternal ties between the two countries, rooted in shared history and cultural and linguistic affinities. He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Rostam Ghasemi, while thanking the Foreign Minister for receiving the delegation, remarked that the 21st session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission offers new avenues in expanding bilateral ties.

He concurred with the Foreign Minister on the need for fully exploring all opportunities and expressed readiness to work together for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development is visiting Pakistan for 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission being held in Islamabad from Tuesday to Friday.