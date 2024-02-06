FMCG Distributors Informs Governor About Concerns Relating To POS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) distribution here on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and informed him about their concerns about Point of Sales (POS) mentioned in software of Federal board of Revenue (FBR)
The delegation that was led by Aatif Shehzad highlighted their problems and urged governor to contact concerned authorities for proper consideration.
They said that about 55 brands that are operating in Peshawar have been included in retailer category that has increased problems of distributors.
The governor listened to their problems and said that problems of distributors would be conveyed to elected government for redressal. He said that government is not oblivious to problems of business community and steps have been taken for their support and facilitation.
He said that problems of distributors and businessmen would be resolved on priority basis keeping in view their contributions to strengthen national economy.
He said that if investment opportunities and business community utilize resources to invite foreign investment in the province, adding that it would not only augment economy of the province but would also create opportunities of for people living in KP.
Earlier governor inaugurated Sheraz Restaurant Abdarra Road Peshawar and congratulated the administration for opening the outlet.
He also hoped that restaurant would ensure quality of their food and provide pleasant environment to customers for enjoying the food.
