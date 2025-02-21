Focus on pharmaceutical sector can enhance exports from Pakistan: UBG

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The United Business Group (UBG), Friday, emphasized the need to unlock the potential of Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector, which has the capacity to significantly contribute to the country's exports.

The President UBG Zubair Tufail and other leaders Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, in a statement issued here, stated that Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector can achieve export targets of $5 billion in a few years, transforming the country's image globally.

They suggested that to achieve this, the government should extend incentives to the pharma sector, ensure ease of doing business, and focus on increasing pharmaceutical exports through tariff rationalization, trade-related investment, and institutional reforms.

The UBG leaders noted that the pharmaceutical sector's value was estimated at $3.

29 billion in 2023-24, with total exports standing at $341 million while the sector contributes over 1% to Pakistan's GDP and saves around $2 billion annually through import substitution.

With a local market of 242 million consumers and over 700 pharmaceutical companies, Pakistan is well-positioned to capitalize on the global off-patent drugs market, projected to be worth $700 billion in branded generics and $381 billion in generics by 2026, they pointed out.

The timing is right to focus on the pharmaceutical sector, given the government's desire to attain economic stability, they said and urged the government to take immediate measures to facilitate the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, which has the potential to drive economic growth and transform Pakistan's global image.