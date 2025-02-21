Open Menu

Focus On Pharmaceutical Sector Can Enhance Exports From Pakistan: UBG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Focus on pharmaceutical sector can enhance exports from Pakistan: UBG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The United Business Group (UBG), Friday, emphasized the need to unlock the potential of Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector, which has the capacity to significantly contribute to the country's exports.

The President UBG Zubair Tufail and other leaders Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, in a statement issued here, stated that Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector can achieve export targets of $5 billion in a few years, transforming the country's image globally.

They suggested that to achieve this, the government should extend incentives to the pharma sector, ensure ease of doing business, and focus on increasing pharmaceutical exports through tariff rationalization, trade-related investment, and institutional reforms.

The UBG leaders noted that the pharmaceutical sector's value was estimated at $3.

29 billion in 2023-24, with total exports standing at $341 million while the sector contributes over 1% to Pakistan's GDP and saves around $2 billion annually through import substitution.

With a local market of 242 million consumers and over 700 pharmaceutical companies, Pakistan is well-positioned to capitalize on the global off-patent drugs market, projected to be worth $700 billion in branded generics and $381 billion in generics by 2026, they pointed out.

The timing is right to focus on the pharmaceutical sector, given the government's desire to attain economic stability, they said and urged the government to take immediate measures to facilitate the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, which has the potential to drive economic growth and transform Pakistan's global image.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement ..

ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..

25 minutes ago
 SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s d ..

SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..

26 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for s ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium

33 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Te ..

Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..

40 minutes ago
 PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imra ..

PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..

47 minutes ago
 Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

2 hours ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business