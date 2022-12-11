Focusing on innovative housing solutions to bridge gap need of hour: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Vision Group Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan here on Sunday said that Pakistan needed innovative and creative housing solutions to bridge the gap of rising housing shortage and urged the government to amend building bylaws to encourage innovative constructions.

He said current building laws were a major hurdle in vertical growth, which was the future need of the country. He said that the condition of real estate was the yardstick to judge the growth of a country as it grows with the growth of real estate and when the real estate slumps, the economy goes into trouble.

He was addressing as chief guest the awards distribution ceremony of the 1st International Housing EXPO-2022, organized by the Ministry of Housing & Works in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Aleem Khan said Dubai should be the role model for Pakistan as it achieved historic development in the last 20 years by encouraging vertical growth in construction. He said that Abu Dhabi, Sharja, and Qatar have achieved great economic growth by focusing on the construction industry.

He said Pakistan needs the vision to promote the construction industry to revive its economy as this industry boosts the growth of roughly 100 allied industries. He appreciated the Ministry of Housing & Works and ICCI for organizing such a wonderful housing expo.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that many big players in the housing and construction sector were developing good housing projects, and the purpose of organizing the Expo was to provide them a good platform to market their projects.

He said that the Expo has also provided the people with an excellent opportunity to see the housing products and the latest trends that may help them in building smart and energy-efficient houses. He said that the Expo has come up with very good recommendations during breakout sessions to provide shelter to all and hoped that the government would consider implementing them to provide affordable housing options to low-income people.

He thanked the platinum, diamond, and gold partners and all the exhibitors for making the Expo a successful event. He also thanked the Ministry of Housing & Works for partnering with ICCI to organize the 1st International Housing Expo in these tough economic conditions.

Secretary Ministry of Housing & Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that organizing the 1st International Housing Expo in the current difficult economic times was a great challenge and thanked ICCI for joining hands to make it a successful venture. He said that the housing and construction industry has a vital role in the development of the economy and vowed that this Expo would be made an annual feature of the Ministry.