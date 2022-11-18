Food commodities valuing 1.432 billion exported, $3.127 billion imported in 04 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Food groups' exports from the country during the first four months of the current financial year increased by 4.27 percent as different food commodities valued at $1.493 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $1.432 billion in the same period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2022 the commodities which witnessed positive growth in their respective exports included fish and fish preparations 39.65 percent as 50,859 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $134.596 million exported as against the exports of 30,088 metric tons valuing $96.384 million of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, over 378,826 metric tons of vegetables worth 107.460 million were exported during the last four months as compared to the exports of 199,119 metric tons valuing $68.154 million in the same period last year.

The exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) witnessed a 100 increase as 48 metric tons of pulses valuing $0.047 million were exported as against the same period of last year.

The exports of tobacco grew by 55.79 percent as 6,980 metric tons of tobacco valuing $17.792 million were exported as against the exports of 1,907 metric tons worth $11.

429 million in the same period last year.

During the period under review, about 26,747 metric tons of meat and meat products worth $129.197 million were exported as compared to the exports of 24,256 metric tons valuing $104.558 million in the same period last year, recording a growth of 23.56 percent increase.

On the other hand, the imports of food commodities into the country during the last 04 months also grew by 9.71 percent as the country spent $3.431 billion on the import of edible commodities as against the imports of $3.127 billion in the same period last year.

The commodities that contributed to the growth of the import bill included wheat, which grew by 96.14 percent, soyabean oil by 365.90 percent, palm oil by 23.68 percent, and pulses by 25.82 percent.

During the period from July-October, 2022, 1.098 million tons of wheat costing $460.596 million were imported, besides importing 985,872 metric tons of palm oil valuing $1.406 billion and soya bean oil valuing $111.732 million to fulfill the local requirements.

Besides, about 77,898 metric tons of tea valuing $129.474 million, and 23,107 metric tons of dry fruits, and nuts costing $13.430 million were also consumed in the country during the first four months of the current financial year.