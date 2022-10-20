UrduPoint.com

Food Commodities Valuing $2.723 Bln Imported In 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Food commodities valuing $2.723 bln imported in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Food group imports into the country during first quarter of current financial year recorded 15.21 percent increase as compared the imports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2022, food commodities costing $2.723 billion imported in order to tackle with the domestic requirements as against the imports of $2.346 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, the imports of the commodities including wheat unmilled witnessed about 311.19 percent growth, soyabean oil 265.68 percent and palm oil grew by 27.45 percent respectively as compared the imports of the same period last year.

On the other hand, the imports of commodities including tea reduced by 10 percent,spices 45.39 percent, dry fruits and nuts 24.97 percent respectively, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In first quarter of current fiscal year, about 856,813 metric tons of wheat costing $408.653 million imported as against the imports of 338,036 metric tons valuing $99.383 million of period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 763,724 metric tons of palm oil costing $1.135 billion imported to tackle with the local consumption of edible oil as compared the imports of 794,469 metric tons valuing $891.

155 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, 47,025 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $77.745 million imported as well as against the imports of 18,102 metric tons worth $21.260 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country increased by 5.70 percent during the first three months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Different food commodities worth $1.077 billion exported during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the exports of $1.019 billion in July-September (2021-22).

The food commodities which recorded positive growth including vegetables 44.34 percent as it recoded from $50.082 million to $72.289 million, fish and fish preparations increased by 40.20 percent as it went up from $56.959 million to $79.855 million whereas the exports of tobacco rose by 74.66 percent, from $7.900 million to $13.798 million.

The exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) increased by 100 percent and reached at $0.047 million; meat and meat preparations by 21.68 percent, from $78.283 million to $95.254 million whereas the exports of all other food items increased by 26.75 percent, from $221.017 million to $280.136 million.

More Stories From Business

