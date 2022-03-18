Food commodities valuing $3.433 bln exported in 07 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Food group exports from the country during first 07 months of current financial year witnessed about 20.33 % growth as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2021-22 different food commodities valuing $3.433 billion exported as against the exports of $2.588 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, about 2.179 million tons of rice valuing $1.539 billion exported as compared the exports of $1.337 billion of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last 07 month rice exports grew by 15.07% and exports of Basmati Rice grew by 30% as 490,352 metric tons of Basmati Rice valuing $432.289 million exported against the exports of 345,764 metric tons valuing $330.173 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, over 2.584 million tons of rice other then Basmati worth of $1.107 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of 2.

153 million tons valuing $1.007 billion of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of other food commodities including fish, fish preparation grew by 6.48 % and 100,129 metric tons of fish and fish value added products worth $267.486 million exported that was stood at 112,395 metric tons valuing $251.199 million of same period last year, it added.

The exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) recoded 100% increase as 77 metric tons of pulses valuing $0.067 million exported, where as its exports in same period of last financial year was at zero.

On the other hand imports of food goods into the country also recorded 20.24% growth in first 07 months of current financial year as $6.426 billion spent on the import of food commodities as against $5.344 billion of same period last year.

The commodities that recoded increase in imports included tea 11.64 %, spices 14.52%, soyabean oil 69.21% and palm oil recorded 53.80% increase respectively.