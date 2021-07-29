UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Commodities Worth $4.393 Billion Exported In FY2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:11 PM

Food commodities worth $4.393 billion exported in FY2020-21

Food group exports of the country during fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 crossed $4.393 billion mark and witnessed about 0.73 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Food group exports of the country during fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 crossed $4.393 billion mark and witnessed about 0.73 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2020-21, the exports of fruits grew by 11.16 percent, vegetables 7.14 percent, spices 5.34 percent, fish and fish preparations increased by 1.85 percents.

Besides, the exports of oil seeds, nuts grew by 212.64 percent, meat and meat products increased by 9.62 percent respectively, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review country earned $2.041 billion by exporting about 3.691 million tons of rice and $1.465 billion by exporting rice other then Basmati rice, it added.

Meanwhile, 184,396 metric tons of fish and fish preparation valuing $414.

193 million also exported, besides exporting about 95,991 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of $333.427 million, it revealed.

During last fiscal year about 982,269 metric tons of fresh fruits valuing $479.929 million and 950,724 metric tons of different vegetables worth of $319.882 million were also exported.

During the period under review, the food commodities that observed negative growth in their respective exports included leguminous vegetables (pulses), sugar and wheat.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports in last month of fiscal year 2020-21 had witnessed about 41.83 percent growth as different food commodities valuing $433.538 million were exported as compared the exports of $305.664 million of same month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Same June From Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

59 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

6 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

6 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

43 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.