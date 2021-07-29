Food commodities worth $4.393 billion exported in FY2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Food group exports of the country during fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 crossed $4.393 billion mark and witnessed about 0.73 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2020-21, the exports of fruits grew by 11.16 percent, vegetables 7.14 percent, spices 5.34 percent, fish and fish preparations increased by 1.85 percents.

Besides, the exports of oil seeds, nuts grew by 212.64 percent, meat and meat products increased by 9.62 percent respectively, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review country earned $2.041 billion by exporting about 3.691 million tons of rice and $1.465 billion by exporting rice other then Basmati rice, it added.

Meanwhile, 184,396 metric tons of fish and fish preparation valuing $414.

193 million also exported, besides exporting about 95,991 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of $333.427 million, it revealed.

During last fiscal year about 982,269 metric tons of fresh fruits valuing $479.929 million and 950,724 metric tons of different vegetables worth of $319.882 million were also exported.

During the period under review, the food commodities that observed negative growth in their respective exports included leguminous vegetables (pulses), sugar and wheat.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports in last month of fiscal year 2020-21 had witnessed about 41.83 percent growth as different food commodities valuing $433.538 million were exported as compared the exports of $305.664 million of same month of last year.