UrduPoint.com

Food Commodities Worth $725.024 Mln Exported In 2 Months Of FY2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Food commodities worth $725.024 mln exported in 2 months of FY2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Different food commodities worth $725.024 million exported from the country during first two months of current financial year (2022-23), where as food items costing $1.783 billion imported as well to tackle with the domestic requirements.

Food group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year grew by 9.70 % as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year as different food commodities worth $725.24 million exported from the country during the period from July-August, 2022 as against the exports of $660.345 million of same period last year.

In last two months the exports of commodities which recorded positive growth included rice 0.73%, fish and fish preparations 52.07%, vegetables 53.12%, pulses 100% and exports of tobacco grew by 97.36% respectively.

The commodities that witnessed negative growth in their respective exports including Basmati rice 14.61%, fruits 27.97%, spices 14.03 % , oil seeds and nuts decreased by 40.37%, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, food group exports from the country during August, 2022 witnessed about 13.

13% growth as compared the same month of last year.

In August, 2022, different food commodities valuing $366.945 million exported as compared the exports of $324.349 of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, imports of food commodities into the country during first two months of current financial year witnessed about 21.04% increase as compared the same period of last year and country spent an amount of $1.783 billion on the import of food products as against the imports of $1.473 million of same period of last year.

The commodities which recorded increase in their respective imports included wheat 1,787.31%, soya bean oil159.33%, palm oil 24.14% and pulses by 5.97 %.

However, the imports of dry fruits decreased by 17.56%, tea 10.86% spices 46.48% and imports of sugar into the country by 97.90 %.

During the month of August, 2022 food imports into the country grew by 23.52% and was recorded at $1.020 billion as compared the imports of 826.018 million of same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same August From Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

4 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.