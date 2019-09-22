UrduPoint.com
Food Commodities Worth$650.252mln Exported In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Food commodities worth$650.252mln exported in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Food exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year registered about 14.27 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of statistics different food commodities including wheat, rice, fruit,vegetables, spices, fish, fish preparations, meat and meat products worth $650.252 million were exported as against $569.039 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 219 exports of rice grew by 48.64% as about 590,353 metric tons of rice worth $332.836 million exported as compared the exports of 3699,633 metric tons valuing $223.819 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review fish and fish preparations increased by 23.09% as about 16, 652 metric tons of the above mentioned commodities worth Us $36.

393 million exported as compared 12, 396 metric tons valuing US $ 29.565 million of same period of last year.

In last two months, country earned US $ 75.731 million and US $ 23.105 million by exporting about 89,964 metric tons of fruits and 85,966 metric tons of vegetables respectively.

The exports of fruits and vegetables were recorded at64,562 metric tons and 90,144 metric tons during the first two months of last year.

During the period under review, the exports of meat and meat products witnessed about 52% growth in their respective exports as about 8,364 metric tons of meat and meat products worth US $ 48.174 million exported as against the exports of 6,877 metric tons valuing $31.536 millionof same months of last year.

The other commodities that observed negative growth in their respective exports during the period under review included spices by 78% and sugar by 11%.

