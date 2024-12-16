Open Menu

Food, Energy Inflation Plummeting, Says Jameel Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan’s food and energy inflation level is fastly moving down while remittances and reserves are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan’s food and energy inflation level is fastly moving down while remittances and reserves are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies.

There is a need to bring down core inflation to achieve progress, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about economic growth, he said the people confidence have built up in the market. The economic activity has increased due to the efforts of the government, he added.

To a question about debt payments, he said sufficient amount is available to pay debt in the next few months.

Commenting on manufacturing sector, he said the exports and manufacturing sectors are gradually improving.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Progress Market TV Government

Recent Stories

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves ..

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees

44 seconds ago
 Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new go ..

Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..

46 seconds ago
 Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahm ..

Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

48 seconds ago
 Power theft pervasive issue across country: Expert ..

Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts

4 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Busi ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights

4 minutes ago
 Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA tol ..

Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told

4 minutes ago
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

36 seconds ago
 Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head ..

Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work

37 seconds ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegati ..

Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..

39 seconds ago
 Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir S ..

Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah

40 seconds ago
 KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Road ..

KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030

42 seconds ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes plannin ..

Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Business