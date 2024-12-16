Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan’s food and energy inflation level is fastly moving down while remittances and reserves are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan’s food and energy inflation level is fastly moving down while remittances and reserves are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies.

There is a need to bring down core inflation to achieve progress, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about economic growth, he said the people confidence have built up in the market. The economic activity has increased due to the efforts of the government, he added.

To a question about debt payments, he said sufficient amount is available to pay debt in the next few months.

Commenting on manufacturing sector, he said the exports and manufacturing sectors are gradually improving.