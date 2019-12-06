UrduPoint.com
Food Expo Opens In Central China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A food expo opened in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province Friday. The 28th Chinese Food Exposition and Trade Fair opened at the Wuhan International Expo Center and will last for four days, with an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters.

Five exhibition halls have been set up, presenting the local specialties of Hubei Province and other provinces in China, food from foreign countries and leading food companies, food machinery and products from small and micro enterprises in the food industry involved in poverty alleviation.

More than 1,800 enterprises from over 10 countries and regions are attending the expo, displaying around 21,000 kinds of food.

An investment and trade fair and forums on tea development, food machinery automation and technological innovation will also be held.

