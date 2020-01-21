Food exports increase 10.26%, exports decrease 13.48% in first half

Food group exports from the country during first half of current financial year witnessed about 10.26% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Food group exports from the country during first half of current financial year witnessed about 10.26% growth as compared the corresponding period of last year.

Food commodities worth over $2.199 billion were exported during the period from July-December, 2019-20 as compared with the exports of $1.994 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On other hand, imports of the food commodities into the country during the period under review registered decreased of 13.48% as it came down from $2.566 billion in first half of last financial year to $2.556 billion in six months of current financial year, it added.

However, on month on month basis, exports of food group witnessed declining trend in December, 2019 as it was recorded at $442.073 million as against the exports of $482.399 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, the data reveled that the imports of food group into the country during December, 2019 also reduced by 4.

14% as it went down from $498.280 million to $477.585 million.

In first half of current financial year country earned $1.033 billion by exporting rice which was up by 26.30%, fish and fish preparation exports grew by 22.56% and reached to $225.071 million.

During the period under review, an amount of $126.803 million was fetched by exporting vegetables, which increased by 40.44$, meat and meat products worth $155.839 million also exported.

During last six months, the imports of the commodities that remained negative included milk, cream and milk for infants came down to $76.563 million form $104.440 million reduced by 26.69%, tea imports reduced by 9.86% as it was recorded at $228.929 million from $301.717 million and imports of palm oil decreased by 9.58% as it was recorded at $1.499 billion to $931.661 million of same period last year.