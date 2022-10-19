UrduPoint.com

Food Exports Surge By 5.70% In Q1 FY23

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Food exports surge by 5.70% in Q1 FY23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 5.70 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of various food commodities were recorded at $1,077.834 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the exports of $1,019.676 million in July-September (2021-22), according to PBS data.

The food commodities that contribute in positive growth in trade included vegetables, the exports of which grew by 44.34 percent, from $50.082 million to $72.289 million.

The other food commodities that contributed in positive growth included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which increased by 40.20 percent, from $56.959 million to $79.855 million whereas the exports of tobacco rose by 74.66 percent, from $7.900 million to $13.798 million.

The exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) increased by 100 percent, from zero exports to $0.047 million; meat and meat preparations by 21.68 percent, from $78.283 million to $95.254 million whereas the exports of all other food items increased by 26.

75 percent, from $221.017 million to $280.136 million.

The food commodities that contribute in negative growth in trade included rice, the exports of which decreased by 5.10 percent, from $423.192 million to $401.629 million.

Among the rice commodities, the exports of Basmati rice went down from $153.671 million to $129.896 million, a decrease of 15.47 percent whereas fruits exports decreased by 30.76 percent from $114.373 million to $79.196 million.

The exports of spices dipped by 18.74 percent, from $23.163 million to $18.823 million; oil seeds, nuts and kernals by 17.67 percent, from $44.707 million to $36.806 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities witnessed nominal decrease of 1.26 percent during the month of September 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The food exports during September 2022 were recorded at $354.816 million against the exports of $359.331 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of food commodities also decreased by 3.31 percent in September 2022 when compared to the exports of $366.945 million in August 2022, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Same August September All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.