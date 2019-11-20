Food exports up by 16.21%, imports down 20.34% in four months of FY2019-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The imports of the food group came down to $1.583 billion during the period from July-October, 2019-20 from $1.987 billion of the same period of last year, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, the imports of milk cream and milk for infants reduced by 33.41%, tea by 28.16%, spices.08%, palm oil 18.64% and sugar by 26.55% respectively.

Besides, the imports of pulses in period under review also decreased by 23.33%, and all other food items by 20.32%, the data reveled.

On the other hand, the exports which witnessed about 16.21% growth in last four months of current financial year reached to $1.

360 billion as against the exports of $1.170 billion of same period of last year, it added.

The food items that observed positive growth during the period under review included rice by 43.76%, basmati-rice 55.32%, other rice 36.83%, fish and fish preparations 18.11% respectively.

The exports of fruits grew by 3.72%, vegetables by 19%, tobacco 335.20, sugar by 9.63%, meat and meat products 53.57% in four months of current financial year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food also grew by 22.50% in October, 2019 as compared the exports of the same month of last year as food commodities worth $375.466 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year.

meanwhile, the imports of food group into the country during the month of October, decreased by 8.08% as it was recorded at $486.088 million as against the imports of $528.826 million of same month of last year, the data added.