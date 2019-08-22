UrduPoint.com
Food Group Exports Grew By 11.45% In First Month Of FY 2019-20: SBP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:11 PM

Food group exports from the country during first month of financial year 2019-20 grew by 11.45% as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Food group exports from the country during first month of financial year 2019-20 grew by 11.45% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the food commodities worth US$408.404 million exported as against US$366.427 million of same month of last year, according the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

During the period under review, rice exports grew by US$9.56% as rice worth US$181.565 million exported as compared the exports of US$165.709 million of same month of last year.

During first month of fiscal year 2019-20, basmati rice worth US$74.990 million exported as against US$48.319 million of same month last year which was up by US$55.20%.

Meanwhile, country earned US$106.

575 million by exporting rice other then basmati which was stood at US$117.390 million of same period of last year, the data added.

The exports of fish and fish preparations was increased by US$63.19% as country earned US$36.429 million by exporting fish and fish preparations as against US$22.323 million of same month of last year.

During fist month of current financial year, the fruits and vegetables as well as leguminous vegetables costing US$48.301 million and US$23.63o million were also exported as against US$41.253 million and US$14.788 million of same month of last year.

In month of July, 2019, the exports of meat and meat preparations increased by US$46.25% as above mentioned commodities worth US$23.455 million exported as against US$ 16.037 million of same month of last year.

