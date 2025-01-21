Open Menu

Food Group Exports Increase By 13.83% To $3.959 Bn In 1st Half Of FY 2024-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 13.83 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of various food commodities were recorded at $3.959 billion during July-December (2024-25) as compared to the exports of $3.478 million in July-December (2023-24), according to PBS data.

The food commodities that contributed to positive growth in trade included rice, the exports of which grew by 14.50 percent, from $1.637 billion to $1.875 billion.

The other food commodities that contributed to positive growth included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which increased by 1.47 percent, from $199.074 million to $201.996 million whereas the exports of vegetables rose by 1.71 percent, from $128.661 million to $130.859 million.

The exports of tobacco increased by 103.65 percent, from $44.918 million to $91.478 million; meat and meat preparations by 3.64 percent, from $240.

108 million to $248.858 million and sugar by 1525.93 percent from $21.069 million to $342.571 million.

The food commodities that contributed to negative growth in trade included fruits, the exports of which decreased by 1.32 percent, from $171.345 million to $169.084 million.

The exports of spices dipped by 16.14 percent, from $57.465 million to $48.191 million; oil seeds, nuts, and kernals by 16.54 percent, from $364.102 million to $303.873 million

whereas the exports of all other food items decreased by 10.82 percent, from $614.194 million to $547.712 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities witnessed a decrease of 4.23 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

The food group exports during December 2024 were recorded at $804.857 million against the exports of $840.426 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of food commodities however increased by 1.88 percent in December 2024 when compared to the exports of $790 million in November 2024, PBS reported.

