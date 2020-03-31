UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Group Exports Increase Record 4.09%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:43 PM

Food group exports increase record 4.09%

Food group exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 4.09% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Food group exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 4.09% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February 2019, food group worth $409,049 million were exported as compared to the exports of $408,072 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 39.72%, Fruits valuing $62,862 million exported as compared to worth $46,141 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, vegetables worth $45,992 million were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $23,719 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Meat and meat preparation exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 49.88%.

Meat and meat preparations worth $29,246 million was exported as compared to the exports of $17,266 million of same period of last year.

