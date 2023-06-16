UrduPoint.com

Food Group Exports Reduced 0.84% In 11 Months Of FY 2023

June 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Food group imports into the country during 11 months of current financial year reduced by 0.84 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2022-23, food commodities costing $8.380 billion imported as against the imports of $8.451 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The imports of the commodities including milk cream decreased by 10.35 percent, dry fruits 41.75 percent, tea 11.09 percent, spices 30.89 percent and sugar imports reduced by 97.21 percent as compered the imports of same period last year, it added.

The other commodities that observed negative growth in their respective imports during the period under review included palm oil 0.43 percent and all other food items reduced by 18.33 percent as compared their imports of first 11 months of last financial year.

However, during last 11 months of current financial year the imports of wheat unmilled increased by 34.

85 percent, soya bean oil 86 percent and the imports of pulses into the country grew by 56.42 percent.

Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 5.20 percent as it was recorded at $4.661 billion as against the exports of $4.917 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, the exports of rice decreased by 12.05 percent, fruits 42.25 percent, vegetables 2.69 percent and pulses exports went down by 25.52 percent.

The exports of fish and fish preparations grew by 17.13 percent, tobacco 31.84 percent sugar 100 percent, where as the exports of meat and meat products grew by 24.15 percent respectively in last 11 months of current financial year.

It is worth mentioning here that year on year basis, the food group imports into the country decreased by 12.9 percent during the month of May as food goods valuing $617.384 million imported as compared the imports of $703.105 million of same month of last year.

