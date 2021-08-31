Food group exports witness an increases 7.39% in first month of FY 2021-22

Food group exports from the country during first month of current financial year recorded about 7.39 % growth as compared the same month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Food group exports from the country during first month of current financial year recorded about 7.39 % growth as compared the same month of last year.

Different food commodities worth $337.761 million exported during month of July, 2021 as against the exports $314.527 million of corresponding month of last year.

The exports of food goods which posted positive growth during the first month of current fiscal year included basmati rice by 17.42%, fruits 15.46%, vegetables 39.31% and exports of oil seeds nuts and kernals registered about 258.65% growth, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the commodities that had remained on declining track including fish and fish preparations, pulses, wheat, sugar and meat and meat products.

During the period under review, the exports of food commodities including basmati rice grew by 17.42% as 70,715 metric tons of basmati rice valuing $61.309 million exported as compared the exports of 55,637 metric tons costing $52.212 million of same month of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country during first month of current fiscal year witnessed about 22.24% increase as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2021, different food commodities worth of $647.

036 million imported as against the imports $529.311 million of same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 11.92% during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

According to PBS provisional figures, the exports from the country during July 2021 were recorded at Rs373,430 million as against the exports of Rs333,655 million during July 2020.

However, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed decrease of 12.36% when compared to the exports of Rs 426,080 million in June 2021.

Main commodities of exports during July, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 62,681 million), ready-made garments (Rs. 48,070 million), bed wear (Rs. 42,030 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 28,639 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 14,344 million), rice others (Rs. 12,510 million), towels (Rs.12,420 million), madeup articles, excluding towels bedwear (Rs.10,707 million), Basmati rice (Rs.9,785 million) and fruits (Rs.7,736 million).

On the other hand, Imports into Pakistan during July, 2021 amounted to Rs 893,960 million as against Rs. 991,914 million in June, 2021 and Rs. 612,663 million during July 2020, showing a decrease of 9.88 over June, 2021 but an increase of 45.91 per cent over July 2020, the data revealed..