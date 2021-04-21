Food group exports witnesses 32.02 % growth in March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Food group exports from the country during month of March 2021 witnessed 32.02 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

During the period under review, food commodities worth $478.627 million exported during as compared the exports of $362.550 million of same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During last moth, export of rice grew by 13.21 percent as 385,978 metric tons of rice valuing $222.509 million exported as compared the exports of 375,482 metric tons worth $196.537 million of same month of last year.

Country fetched $84.035 million by exporting 87,413 metric tons of Basmati Rice during March, 2021, which was recorded at 78,757 metric tons valuing $70.042 million of same period last year.

During the month under review, the exports of other food commodities including fish and fish preparations increased by 35.53, fruits 16.86 percent and vegetables 121.

43 percent respectively.

However, food group exports from the country during last 09 months of current financial year went down slightly by 1.84 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2020-21 various food commodities valuing $3.332 billion exported as against the exports of $3.394 billion of same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the country during month of March, 2021 increased by 90.85 percent as food commodities costing $776.550 million were imported as compared the imports of $406.893 million of same month last year.

During the period from July-March, 2020-21, food commodities worth $6.121 billion imported as compared the imports of $3.963 billion of corresponding period of last year.

Imports of food group into the country during last 09 months witnessed about 54.45 percent growth as compared the imports of the same period of last year.