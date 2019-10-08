Food group imports reduces by 26.81per cent in two months

Food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 26.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 26.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, food group imports came down from $952.717 million in first two months of last financial year to $697.340 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, imports of milk, cream and milk food for infants reduced by 40.89% as 7,981 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $21.014 million imported as compared the imports of 13,300 metric tons valuing $35,551 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, tea imports decreased by 35.36% as about 27,403 metric tons worth $65.260 million as compared the imports of 37,431 metric tons valuing $100.954 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, spices imports also came down by 6.

23%, about 22,396 metric tons of spices valuing $27.172 million imported as compared the imports of 27,608 metric tons worth $28.976 million of same period of last year.

However, in first two months of current financial year imports of soya bean oil witnessed unprecedented increase of 122.45% as about 33,225 metric tons of soya bean oil worth $23.164 million imported as against the import of 13,453 metric tons valuing of $10.413 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of palm oil went down by 29.77% in two months as it was recorded at 410,038 metric tons costing $221.1774 million as compared the imports of 477,486 million valuing $315.763 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country on month on month basis also registered negative growth of 15.68% as it was recorded at $406.701 million during the month of August, 2019 as against $482.189 million of same month of last year.

