Food Group Imports Up By 20.87%, Reached To $2.952 Bln In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Food group exports from the country during 07 months of current financial year increased by 20.87% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22 different food commodities worth $2.952 billion exported as against the exports of $2.444 billion of same period last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the food group exports witnessed about 14.31% growth on year on year basis in January, 2022 as compared to same month of last year.

During last 7 months exports of all major food items recorded positive growth as exports of rice grew by 11.16%, fish and fish preparation 5.08%, fruits 11.60%, vegetables 11.36% spices 22.94% , meat and meat preparation 1.

68% respectively.

Meanwhile, food group imports into the country also recorded increase of about 21.32% during July-January, 2021-22 as food commodities costing $5.629 billion imported as against the import of $4.639 billion of same period last year.

The food group imports into the country on year on basis also recorded about 13.05% growth in January, 2022 as against the imports of January, 2021.

During month of January, 2022, different food commodities valuing $830.844 million imported as compared the import of $734.953 million of same month last year.

In last 07 months imports of soyabean oil increased by 34.70%, palm oil 55.75%, sugar 49.84% ,pulses 14.94%, tea imports into the country grew by 5.48% as corresponding period of last year.

>