Food Imports Decline By 18.15% In First Two Months FY 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Food group imports into the country experienced a significant decline of 18.15% during the first two months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
From July to August 2024, Pakistan imported various food commodities valued at $1.066 billion, down from $1.303 billion during the same of last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
During the period under review, the commodities observed a negative trend in their respective imports including tea by 11.07 per cent as it was recorded at $97.956 million as compared to the imports of $110.155 million in the same period of the last year.
Meanwhile, the imports of edible oil like soyabean and palm into the country decreased by 52.20 per cent and 10.23 per cent respectively as soyabean oil valued at $22.241 million and palm oil 495.874 million were imported as compared to the imports of $552.404 million and $46.820 million.
In the first two months, the sugar imports into the country also decreased by 10.
01 per cent and it was recorded at $0.71o million against the imports of $0.789 million in the same period of last year.
However, the imports of commodities including dry fruits and nuts grew by 88.24 per cent as dry fruits and nuts costing $13.378 million were imported in the last two months as compared to the imports of 7.1017 million of the same period of the last year.
The import of spices also increased by 59.05 per cent as spices worth $39.384 million were imported as compared to the imports of $24.762 million in the same period of last year.
It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 42.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2024, food commodities valued at $1.011 billion were exported as against the export of $710.651 million in the same period of the last year.
