Food imports droops 8.35% in FY 2018-19, came down form US$6.184bln to US$5.668 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Food group imports into the country during last financial year ended on June 30,2019 decreased by 8.35% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19, imports of the food commodities came down from US$6.184 billion to US$5.668 billion, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, imports of milk, cream and food for infants reduced by 16.64% as it was reached to US$230.187 million in fiscal year 2018-19 as against US$276.125 million of same period the year 2017-18, it added.

In 12 months of last financial year about 94,165 metric tons of the above mentioned commodities imported as against 99,760 metric tons of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of dry fruits, nuts and others came down by 56.84% as 25, 247 metric tons of dry fruits and nuts valuing US$43.036 million imported as compared the imports of 70,219 metric tons worth of US$99.

709 million of same period last year.

However, the imports of tea into the country grew by 3.59% as country consumed tea worth US$571.691 million as compared the consumption of 551.879 million of same period last year.

In last financial year about 223,054 metric tons of tea imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the import of 181,853 metric tons of same period of last year.

The spices import during the period under review also decreased by 2.77% as about 138,579 metric tons costing US$162.493 million imported as compared the imports of 135,755 metric tons valuing US$167.126 million of same period of last year.

The other commodities with bearing negative growth in their respective imports during the period under review included soya bean by 21.04%, palm oil by 9.57% and sugar by 22.68%.

The imports of pulses during the period under review also reduced by 5.40%, where as the data reveled that the imports of the other food items during last year decreased by 7.37%.