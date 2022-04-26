UrduPoint.com

Food Imports Increases By 15.46% In 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 04:55 PM

The food group imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 15.46% as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The food group imports into the country during first three quarters of current financial year increased by 15.46% as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, different food commodities valuing $7.067 billion imported as against the imports of $6.121 billion of corresponding period of last year.

The major commodities which observed increase in their respective imports during the period under review including soyabean 113.73%, palm oil 46.74%, sugar 49.74%, tea 11.95%, spices 11.71% and pulses 6.53%.

Meanwhile, the imports of milk cream and milk for infants during the period under review decreased by 16.78%, wheat unmilled 19.12%, dry fruits and nuts decreased by 22.54%.

In last 9 months of current financial year, $2.443 billion spent on the import of palm oil as against the import of $1.

860 billion of same period last year, besides spending $103.873 million on the import of soyabean oil as compared the import of 48.325 million in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of edible oil and vegetable ghee.

During the period under review 311,031 metric tons of sugar valuing $190.873 million imported as against the import of 279,604 metric tons costing 127.467 million of same period last year.

Over 720,433 metric tons of pulses valuing $477.693 million also imported in last 9 months in order to tackle with local needs, which was recorded at 842,643 metric tons worth of $448,424 million during corresponding period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year grew by 18.92% and and reached to $3.961 billion as against the exports of $3.331 billion same period last year.

More Stories From Business

