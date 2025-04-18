Food Imports Reduced 2.74 Percent In 09 Month Of FY2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Food group imports into the country during the last 09 months of the current financial year decreased by 2.74 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July to March 2024-25, imports of food commodities went down from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
The commodities that witnessed negative growth in their respective imports included wheat, 100 percent, tea, 5.45 percent, and were recorded at $468.248 million as compared to the imports of 495.217 million of the same period of the last year.
In the last 09 months, the imports of sugar into the country also decreased by 1.75 per cent as 2,673 metric tons of sugar valued at $2.627 million were imported as compared to the imports of 2,794 metric tons worth of $2.674 million of the same period of the last year.
However, the imports of commodities, including dry fruits & nuts, grew by 116.
86 per cent, reaching $123.317 million as compared to the imports of $56.864 million. The import of spices grew by 29.11 percent and recorded at $171.496 million, compared to the imports of $132.826 million.
The import of soyaban during the period under review grew by 116.37 per cent as it stood at $251.137 as against the imports of $116.070 million and palm oil imports grew by 23.42 per cent in 09 months of current financial year, which was recorded at $2.572 billion as against the imports of $2.084 billion of the same period of the last year.
It is worth mentioning here that the Food group exports from the country during the first 09 months of the current financial year grew by 1.62 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-March 2024-25, food commodities worth $5.749 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $5.658 billion of the same period of the last year.
