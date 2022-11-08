UrduPoint.com

Food Inflation In UK Reaches 14.7% Amid Surging Energy Prices, Labor Costs - Research Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Grocery price inflation in the United Kingdom has reached 14.7% over the last four weeks as a result of surging energy prices and labor payment expenditures, a report published by the Kantar Group data analytics and consulting company said on Tuesday.

"Take-home grocery sales rose by 5.2% in the 12 weeks to 30 October 2022 according to our latest figures, the fastest rate of market growth since April 2021. Four-week grocery price inflation has also hit another record high since Kantar began tracking prices in this way in 2008, now sitting at 14.7%," the report said.

The rising inflation will presumably increase an annual grocery bill of the UK residents by 682 Pounds sterling ($783.7), the report also said.

It added that a quarter of the UK households (27%) have already faced financial difficulties amid the inflation, with the number increasing two-fold year-on-year.

Last week, the British Retail Consortium said that food prices in the UK soared by the fastest rate on record, adding 11.6% in October, up from 10.6% in the previous month. Fresh food saw the highest price hike of 13.3% year-on-year in October, up from 12.1% in September, while non-food prices rose 4.1%, from 3.3% in September. Altogether, the price of the average shopping basket grew by an annual 6.6%, the highest rate since record-keeping began in 2005.

British retailers have been struggling with rising commodity and energy prices exacerbated by labor shortages. The rising costs they passed onto consumers have been pushing up the prices of staple foods, such as teabags, milk and sugar.

