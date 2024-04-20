Food minister checks restaurants, food points, imposes heavy fines over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin conducted surprise checking of various restaurants and food points in Faisalabad and imposed heavy fines on violators of the food safety laws.

The minister along with his team reached Koh-e-Noor Plots and checked food in restaurants and food outlets. He imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 on the owners of restaurants and food points on charges of violating the food safety laws.

He also reached Slaughter House and issued a warning to its incharge besides getting a case registered against the butcher when more than one maund unhygienic meat and fish were seized. The commodities were later discarded.

Speaking on the occasion, the food minister expressed grave concern over the sale of unhygienic food items and said that this would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that only those shopkeepers would be allowed to sell food items who fulfill and implement the pure food regulations.

He said that when he had checked the food outlets and restaurants, he found the employees working without proper medical and training certificates whereas manufacturing and expiry dates were also missing on the food items. Similarly, dead insects, flies and mosquitoes were also recovered from the freezers of various restaurants and food points whereas the food items were processed under complete unhygienic atmosphere.

He said that cases had been registered and fines imposed on the violators of the pure food regulations and the government would not allow anyone to play havoc with the lives of the masses.

In this connection, strict action would be taken against them and they would be taken to task without any discrimination, the minister added.