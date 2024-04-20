Open Menu

Food Minister Checks Restaurants, Food Points, Imposes Heavy Fines Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Food minister checks restaurants, food points, imposes heavy fines over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin conducted surprise checking of various restaurants and food points in Faisalabad and imposed heavy fines on violators of the food safety laws.

The minister along with his team reached Koh-e-Noor Plots and checked food in restaurants and food outlets. He imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 on the owners of restaurants and food points on charges of violating the food safety laws.

He also reached Slaughter House and issued a warning to its incharge besides getting a case registered against the butcher when more than one maund unhygienic meat and fish were seized. The commodities were later discarded.

Speaking on the occasion, the food minister expressed grave concern over the sale of unhygienic food items and said that this would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that only those shopkeepers would be allowed to sell food items who fulfill and implement the pure food regulations.

He said that when he had checked the food outlets and restaurants, he found the employees working without proper medical and training certificates whereas manufacturing and expiry dates were also missing on the food items. Similarly, dead insects, flies and mosquitoes were also recovered from the freezers of various restaurants and food points whereas the food items were processed under complete unhygienic atmosphere.

He said that cases had been registered and fines imposed on the violators of the pure food regulations and the government would not allow anyone to play havoc with the lives of the masses.

In this connection, strict action would be taken against them and they would be taken to task without any discrimination, the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Faisalabad Fine Sale From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Ju ..

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

11 minutes ago
  Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain o ..

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

27 minutes ago
 realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

53 minutes ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

54 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

2 hours ago
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

2 hours ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business