Food Minister for creating awareness about water conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Monday emphasized the pressing importance of disseminating awareness regarding water conservation among the masses in order to achieve sustainable growth in the agricultural sector and bolster overall economic development.

Addressing the inaugural session of “PRE-COP28 Accelerating The Water-Food-Climate Nexus Transformation Pathways for Pakistan”, he said that every member of society has to play its due role in conserving precious water and its resources to maintain food safety and security in the country.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott OBE, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Henny Fokel De Vries, Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski, Deputy High Commissioner Australia High Commission Danielle Cashen, Mission Director USAID Kate Somvongsiri and Director General International Water Management Institute (IWNI) Mark Smith were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kausar Abdullah said that the government also worked on laser land leveling to utilize a minimum quantity of water in the irrigation sector.

He said that it is the need of the hour to raise awareness among the public about the importance of water and water safety, water security is the secret of our bright and successful future.

Water is an essential component for all humans, forests, agriculture and other living things, but despite its paramount significance, many countries of the world are facing acute water scarcity and are among the water-insecure countries.

Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik underscored the relationship between water security and climate security, highlighting the escalating global water risks as a consequence of the tightening grip of climate change on the planet's hydrological system.

The minister said that water conservation is indispensable for improving agriculture, and food systems and for economic development. He said that in the new era of water risk, governments, businesses, water users and people from all sectors related to water must use all resources and effective measures to protect water.