Food price to be stabilized in coming months

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiyar on Friday said that food price in the country to be stabilized in coming months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiyar on Friday said that food price in the country to be stabilized in coming months.

He stated this while talking to IMF staff Mission which called on the minister here on Friday, said a press release.

The senior official from Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Finance and State Bank Pakistan were also present in the meeting.

The Minister informed the IMF Mission that the Government was taking all necessary measures for management of food inflation.

The Mission was further apprised that a bumper wheat crops was expected this year and there would no issue of wheat supply in the coming months.