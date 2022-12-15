Food Prices in Spain Up by Over 15% Despite Lowering Inflation - Statistics Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Food and drink prices in Spain rose by 15.3% year-over-year in November despite annual inflation in the country falling to 6.8% ” the record low since January 2022, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

In particular, prices increased by 50.2% for sugar, 31.5% for oils and fats, 30.9% for milk, 21.7% for dairy products, 27.1% for eggs, 22.9% for cereals and derivative products, and 21.5% for potatoes.

Despite such a surge in food and drink prices, Spain's annual inflation continued to decrease for the four months in a row due to lower prices for fuel, electricity and diesel fuel, according to the INE data.

Thus, the annual figure in November was four points below 10.8% registered in July, when Spanish inflation hit the record high since September 1984. At the same time, the indicator in November was still high compared to previous years.

Spain, along with other EU member states, has been facing increasing food prices and high inflation, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, since the beginning of 2022. Most consumers consider inflation a top-priority problem, given rising costs and cuts to spending power.