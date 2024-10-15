Open Menu

Food Security Can Be Ensured By Promoting Pulses Cultivation: Dr Khalid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Chief Scientist Pulses Research Institute (PRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hussain said that food security could be ensured by promoting cultivation of pulses in the country

Addressing a briefing arranged regarding Annual Rabi Research Program of Pulses Research Institute in AARI here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan was spending huge money on the import of pulses.

If this commodity was promoted at local level, it would not only help in catering to domestic food requirements but would also play a pivotal role in fetching precious foreign exchange through its export and trimming down its import bill, he added.

He said that the pulses were a cheap source of protein which was very essential for human health whereas residues of its crops would also increase soil fertility manifolds. He urged the agri scientists to introduce new varieties of pulses which could help the growers in getting maximum yield even during harsh weather conditions.

He also emphasized the growers to cultivate pulses in other crops so that they could get maximum production with minimum input cost.

Agri experts Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Zia Chishti and Amir Amin said that lentil was the second major pulses after chickpea which was cultivated at a large scale during Rabi.

They said that Pulses Research Institute AARI had introduced six new varieties of lentil which had not only maximum resistance against various diseases but these varieties could also be sown in September-cultivated sugarcane crops successfully.

Other experts including Saima Naz, Sadia Kokab and Senior Scientist PRI Ali Aziz also spoke on the occasion while Chief Scientist Wheat Department AARI Dr Javaid Ahmad, Chief Scientist Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) Bhakkar, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Muhammad Zafar, Dr Muhammad Naseem, Dr Makhdoom Hussain, Dr Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Rana Muhammad Iftikhar, Dr Muhammad Atif, Dr Rabia Faridi, Maria Ghiyas, Maria Aslam and Deputy Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Amir Hussain, Dr Aasiya Batool, Irfan Rasool and others were also present in meeting.

