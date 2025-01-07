Food Security Minister For Addressing Challenges Faced By Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by local farmers in order to modernize and develop the agriculture sector.
Speaking at the 'Salam Kissan' event held to recognize the efforts and services of local farmers, the minister highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to promote agriculture in the country, said a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.
He reiterated that farmers are the backbone of the national economy, and the government was working tirelessly to overcome the challenges they face, aiming to enhance farm productivity and improve the agriculture sector.
Rana Tanveer said that the welfare of farming communities was the government's top priority, stressing that the adoption of modern agricultural tools is essential for increasing per-acre yields of both major and minor crops, which was key to achieving self-sufficiency in staple grains.
