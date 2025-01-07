Open Menu

Food Security Minister For Addressing Challenges Faced By Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Food Security Minister for addressing challenges faced by farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by local farmers in order to modernize and develop the agriculture sector.

Speaking at the 'Salam Kissan' event held to recognize the efforts and services of local farmers, the minister highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to promote agriculture in the country, said a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

He reiterated that farmers are the backbone of the national economy, and the government was working tirelessly to overcome the challenges they face, aiming to enhance farm productivity and improve the agriculture sector.

Rana Tanveer said that the welfare of farming communities was the government's top priority, stressing that the adoption of modern agricultural tools is essential for increasing per-acre yields of both major and minor crops, which was key to achieving self-sufficiency in staple grains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Agriculture Event Government Top

Recent Stories

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

37 minutes ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

1 hour ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

1 hour ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

2 hours ago
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

2 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

2 hours ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

2 hours ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business