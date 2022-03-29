(@FahadShabbir)

Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Tuesday categorically rejected the news circulating in social media regarding the resignation of its minister Syed Fakhar Imam from his portfolio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research on Tuesday categorically rejected the news circulating in social media regarding the resignation of its minister Syed Fakhar Imam from his portfolio.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the ministry termed any such news fake,baseless and beyond the fact.

He further said that Fakhar Imam was still working as Federal minister and fulfilling his official duties and news circulating in social media was fake and baseless.