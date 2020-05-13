foodpanda and Mastercard join hands to offer 30% off*

The month of April has brought businesses to a halt including marketplaces, offices, and restaurants, which has caused an increase in the number of food cravings across the nation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020) The month of April has brought businesses to a halt including marketplaces, offices, and restaurants, which has caused an increase in the number of food cravings across the nation. Recently, law enforcement agencies have granted permission for restaurants to operate their kitchens, along with resuming food delivery services like foodpanda. With strict implementation on the safety and hygiene of everyone linked to their network, foodpanda ensures safe deliveries across the nation for foodies to satisfy their hunger cravings at home.

To ensure health and safety of everyone linked to the foodpanda family, multiple measures are being incorporated including mandatory temperature checks of heroes, allowing them to carry on with work if their body temperature doesn’t exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius. Distribution of hand sanitizers, facial masks and safety helmets have become a daily practice amongst heroes, granting them access to restaurants on adhering to these safety measures. As per the global standards, several hand soaps and hand sanitizing stations have been installed in restaurants ensuring the safety of both restaurant employees and foodpanda heroes. The option of Contactless Deliveries on the app encourages customers to stay within the barriers of social distancing, upon receiving their order as the hero drops it off and leaves.

According to the SOPs provided by the government, foodpanda heroes stay within the barriers of social distancing, maintaining a distance of over 3 feet during all interactions. After placing an order at the doorstep, heroes are required to disinfect the delivery bags and step back to avoid human contact, part of both foodpanda’s standard and Contactless deliveries.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19, foodpanda encourages its customers to make online payments through the app along with receipts now being sent digitally to customers with no signature required.

During COVID-19 season, the food delivery platform allows customers to enjoy a mix of cuisines at home, with food items ranging from continental to local options. Foodies can even order from a variety of home cooked food, via the swimlane of “Ghar Ka Khaana” on the foodpanda app. foodpanda customers are provided with the choice to order an appetizer, main course, dessert or a beverage without a second thought, as all eateries adhere to health and safety measures provided by the law enforcement to assure safe deliveries with foodpanda. To add to the excitement, customers with a Mastercard from HBL, UBL, Askari Bank and JS Bank can avail a flat 30% discount on ordering from any eatery on foodpanda app, up until 20th June.

In testing times like these, health, safety and social distancing are the basis on which organizations work, which foodpanda has rightfully implemented for their heroes as they work around the clock to provide safe deliveries. The food delivery platform aims to reunite locals with their favourite meals during the lockdown, while safety and hygiene is being well taken care of through multiple operations at their end, further reassuring that #foodpandaOnHai #Mastercard.